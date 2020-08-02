Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,558,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

