Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,600 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for about 3.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 19,984,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,264,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

