Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion.
NYSE:HIG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. 4,124,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.
Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.
