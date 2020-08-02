Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. 4,124,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

