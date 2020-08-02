HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $2.06 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $594.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00018446 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007691 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004853 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000909 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

