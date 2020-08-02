Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. 18,973,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

