Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0461

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 66.2% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $59,515.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.58 or 0.05120760 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00051719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00030411 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,205,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.