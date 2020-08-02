Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.42. 55,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.44 and its 200-day moving average is $184.07. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $221.17.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.