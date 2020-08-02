Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 11,492,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.