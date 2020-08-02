Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $624,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,176,000 after acquiring an additional 273,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $94,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW remained flat at $$128.98 during trading hours on Friday. 54,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,440. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

