Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,887. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

