Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,462 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.93. 2,954,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

