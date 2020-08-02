Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,886,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.