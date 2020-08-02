Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Holdings Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 143,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,999. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.