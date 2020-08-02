Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.