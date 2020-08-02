iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

