J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $228.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.50 million to $232.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $311.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $998.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,156. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

