J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.13. 121,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.