Jefferies Financial Group Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $230.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.66. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

