Jetcoin Market Cap Reaches $255,910.80 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $255,910.80 and approximately $271,320.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.58 or 0.05120760 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00051719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00030411 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

