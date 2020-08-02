JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $83.94. 19,120,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

