JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,148,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,225,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,024,000 after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

YUM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,788. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

