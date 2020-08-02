JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 9,120 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.97.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

