JNB Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $176.31. 1,409,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,331. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average is $153.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

