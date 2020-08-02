JNB Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

