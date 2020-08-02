JNB Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $75,933,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $73,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 838,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,013,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,043,000 after buying an additional 604,303 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,292. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.