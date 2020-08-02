JNB Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.3% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 94,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.80. 1,792,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $204.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

