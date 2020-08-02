JNB Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $58.36. 16,530,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

