JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.88. 2,566,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

