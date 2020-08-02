Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,628.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $6,078.60 and $26,628.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.20 or 0.01978291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00184696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00110409 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

