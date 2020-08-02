Kendall Capital Management Acquires 3,575 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

ABBV traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. 14,614,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

