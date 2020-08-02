Kendall Capital Management Buys 1,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.35. 5,089,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,580. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average of $164.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

