Kendall Capital Management Buys 541 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,706,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

