Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,400 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,567,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

