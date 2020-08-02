Kendall Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.