Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.97.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

