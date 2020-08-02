Kendall Capital Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $244.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day moving average of $227.31. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.