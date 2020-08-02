Kendall Capital Management Lowers Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $432.45. The company had a trading volume of 440,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $441.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.