Kendall Capital Management Purchases 286 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 198,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 179,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.