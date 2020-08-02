Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,041 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.75. 2,472,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,354. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

