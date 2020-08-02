Kendall Capital Management Sells 468 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.08. 32,123,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,976,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

