Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,581. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Earnings History for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

