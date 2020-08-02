Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,581. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

