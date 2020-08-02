Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $370.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.16. 2,040,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,933. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $381.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.42 and a 200 day moving average of $289.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

