Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,800 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 1.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,869,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13,589.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 419,637 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 122.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after buying an additional 296,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after buying an additional 295,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 749,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

