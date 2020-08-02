Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises approximately 3.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Summit Materials worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

