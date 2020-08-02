Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,061,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,403. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

