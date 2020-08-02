Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Collectors Universe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Collectors Universe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLCT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 79,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,589. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $352.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 14.02%.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $159,584.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $84,864.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLCT shares. TheStreet upgraded Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

