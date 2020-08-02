Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LTRN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 25,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,222. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

LTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Legend Biotech

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

