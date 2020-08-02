Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stake Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.5% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 769.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Barclays lowered their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.24.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,530. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $248.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

