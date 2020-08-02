Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 187 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $48.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,482.96. 3,429,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,474.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.20. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

