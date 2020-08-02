Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,123,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

